Woman allegedly obstructs police twice on Anzac Day

Amy Formosa
| 26th Apr 2017 8:10 AM

A 37-YEAR OLD woman has been arrested for allegedly obstructing police on Anzac Day.

Police said the woman was at a licenced premises in Pialba when she allegedly obstructed the same police officer twice and failed to leave the venue.  

She faces two charges of obstruct police and a public nuisance charge.  

The incident happened between 7.55am and 8am on Anzac Day.

The woman was held in police custody overnight and is expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 26. 

