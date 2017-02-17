Woman allegedly smashes police car window

A WOMAN allegedly smashed a window of a police vehicle with her feet after being arrested on the Esplanade.

Police said the 20-year-old was given a direction to leave the corner of Biddefod St and the Esplanade in the early hours of Friday.

The woman didn't comply with police directions and was arrested.

Police said the woman kicked a window of the police vehicle with her feet causing the glass to smash.

She also allegedly obstructed police.

She has been charged for wilful damage, obstructing police and contravene direction.

A court date has been set for March 9.

She's also been given a notice to appear on a drug matter for the posse of methamphetamines which happened on August 9, 2015.