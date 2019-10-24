Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman allegedly stabbed pet cat 20 times

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
24th Oct 2019 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A woman who allegedly stabbed her pet cat 20 times before throwing it off a balcony in Dee Why has been charged with multiple animal cruelty offences.

On Wednesday about 8.20am police were called to a unit on Moorambra Rd, Dee Why where they found a dead cat which had been stabbed 20 times.

Following a brief investigation, officers took the 19-year-old cat owner to the Northern Beaches hospital for a mental health assessment.

She was then arrested by police and charged with multiple animal cruelty offences including torture.

A second cat was found in the unit and the RSPCA is now looking after the animal.

The woman's bail was refused and she is due to face Manly Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
animal cruelty court crime editors picks

Top Stories

    FISHING: Last days to chase barra on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon FISHING: Last days to chase barra on the Fraser Coast

    News Local guide Andrew Chorley shares his hints and tips to catch a winner on the Fraser Coast.

    Twenty people selected to be part of M’boro regional forum

    premium_icon Twenty people selected to be part of M’boro regional forum

    News Twenty local people will be part of the discussions

    War medals, mannequin of Howard hero, donated to museum

    premium_icon War medals, mannequin of Howard hero, donated to museum

    News He left Australia with fellow officer, Lt Duncan Chapman