Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews scout Mount Keira. Picture: Channel 9
Emergency crews scout Mount Keira. Picture: Channel 9
News

Woman and child found dead at lookout

by Stephanie Bedo
21st May 2019 3:52 PM

POLICE are investigating the death of a woman and child at a lookout near Wollongong this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Robertson Lookout, Mount Keira, about 1.50pm after reports of a concern for welfare.

A rescuer gets winched at the scene. Picture: Channel 9
A rescuer gets winched at the scene. Picture: Channel 9

A woman and child were found dead below the lookout.

Distressing scenes have played out at the scene, 9 News Sydney reports.

They say there are a number of people believed to be family members at the scene, "distraught", crying and hugging one another.

Earlier reports from the incident suggested a group of people had either fallen or jumped off the cliff.

A crime scene has been set up as officers from Wollongong Police District conduct inquiries.

Police are investigating what happened. Picture: Channel 9
Police are investigating what happened. Picture: Channel 9
editors picks new south wales

Top Stories

    Rare $20,000 find at Bay museum fair

    premium_icon Rare $20,000 find at Bay museum fair

    Offbeat A man who had been collecting rare relics from the era of whaling discovered exactly how much the collection was worth.

    WHAT'S ON: Over 100 Fraser Coast community notices listed

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Over 100 Fraser Coast community notices listed

    News Gardening groups to support services - you will find them here.

    Maryborough City Hall auditorium closed until December

    premium_icon Maryborough City Hall auditorium closed until December

    News The subfloor was found to need extensive work.

    JOBS: Chance to explore options at Fraser Coast Career Expo

    premium_icon JOBS: Chance to explore options at Fraser Coast Career Expo

    News Students from across the region will get a glimpse into the future.