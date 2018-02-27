Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman appears in court on four rape charges, sodomy charge

Carlie Walker
by
27th Feb 2018 5:00 AM

A WOMAN has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court charged with four counts of rape, one count of unlawful sodomy and two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

That woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared briefly before the court on Monday while the charges were mentioned.

The court heard the Mental Health Court were currently making a decision on the case and a final decision was expected in March or April.

The charges were adjourned until April 30 and the woman's bail was enlarged until her next appearance.

Related Items

Show More
fccourt maryborough rape sodomy
Fraser Coast Chronicle
More than 2,500 suspensions issued at Coast schools

More than 2,500 suspensions issued at Coast schools

News STAGGERING school suspension rates reveal what Fraser Coast teachers are up against.

  • 27th Feb 2018 6:16 AM
Why Games cyclist Kerby's victories are the community's

Why Games cyclist Kerby's victories are the community's

Sport How Jordan Kerby's reacted to son's Games selection.

Time to rally up support for a good community cause

Time to rally up support for a good community cause

Opinion All in the name of helping others.

  • 27th Feb 2018 6:50 AM
Good times, good schools in Maryborough in 1800s

Good times, good schools in Maryborough in 1800s

Community M'boro Grammar re-opened as two separate schools.

  • 27th Feb 2018 6:29 AM

Local Partners