Woman appears in court on four rape charges, sodomy charge

A WOMAN has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court charged with four counts of rape, one count of unlawful sodomy and two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

That woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared briefly before the court on Monday while the charges were mentioned.

The court heard the Mental Health Court were currently making a decision on the case and a final decision was expected in March or April.

The charges were adjourned until April 30 and the woman's bail was enlarged until her next appearance.