Woman argues with magistrate over drugs

A Gladstone woman got into an argument with a magistrate over how long drugs stay in saliva. Picture: iStock

A Gladstone woman got into an argument with a magistrate after claiming she didn't know drugs would still be in her saliva a day after using them.

Kerry Eileen Thomas, 32, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 12 to drug-driving.

The court heard that on November 29 at Clinton, Thomas was stopped by police where she tested positive for drugs while she had four children in the car.

Further tests showed the presence of marijuana in her system.

Self-represented, Thomas told the court she didn't smoke that day and that she had smoked the day before.

"I didn't realise the next day when I drove it was still in my salvia," she said.

However Magistrate Bevan Manthey didn't believe her excuse quoting Forrest Gump.

"Stupid is as stupid does," he said.

"You know it stays."

He pointed out Thomas had been on probation four times and should have known better.

She was sentenced to one month imprisonment, immediately suspended for 12 months and disqualified from driving for three months.

