Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 45-year-old woman is expected to be charged.
The 45-year-old woman is expected to be charged.
Crime

Woman arrested over her mother’s cold case death

by Nick Hansen
24th Sep 2019 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman has been arrested over her mother's death 18 years ago.

The 56-year-old was found dead in her home in Lansvale by police responding to reports of a break in there about 9.45pm on November 2, 2001.

Her daughter, now aged 45, was arrested outside a Bondi Junction apartment by detectives about 7.45am today.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Jones died from strangulation and a stab wound to the neck.

Local police and the homicide squad investigated at the time however nobody was charged.

The case was referred to the Unsolved Homicide Unit after a 2007 inquest and in 2017 detectives formed Strike Force Trancas II to re-examine the files.

The woman is currently at Waverley Police Station where police said she is expected to be charged.

More Stories

Show More
cold case death fatality murder

Top Stories

    FREE SURRENDER: Bay rescue group aims to reduce pet dumping

    premium_icon FREE SURRENDER: Bay rescue group aims to reduce pet dumping

    News A Bay volunteer remembers the heart-breaking day that a mother cat and her newborn kittens were found locked in a suit case full of rocks, close to water.

    Child rape accused allowed home 'to feed fish'

    premium_icon Child rape accused allowed home 'to feed fish'

    News The man is charged with four counts of rape of the child