Woman arrested over her mother’s cold case death
A woman has been arrested over her mother's death 18 years ago.
The 56-year-old was found dead in her home in Lansvale by police responding to reports of a break in there about 9.45pm on November 2, 2001.
Her daughter, now aged 45, was arrested outside a Bondi Junction apartment by detectives about 7.45am today.
A post-mortem examination found Ms Jones died from strangulation and a stab wound to the neck.
Local police and the homicide squad investigated at the time however nobody was charged.
The case was referred to the Unsolved Homicide Unit after a 2007 inquest and in 2017 detectives formed Strike Force Trancas II to re-examine the files.
The woman is currently at Waverley Police Station where police said she is expected to be charged.