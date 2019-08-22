Woman assaulted police, but no facts given in court

MYSTERY surrounds the facts of a violent incident in which a young woman assaulted three police officers at a hotel.

Ipswich Magistrates Court this week did not reveal any of the police facts, including the dates and location of where her offending was committed, when the 24-year-old woman pleaded guilty.

It was an open court and there was no mention of any order being in place to prevent the facts of the matter from being reported.

Neither Magistrate Donna MacCallum nor Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell, disclosed any of the agreed facts on the record when the matter was heard.

Lowood woman Heather Jane Drysdale, 24, pleaded guilty to three charges that she assaulted police officers at licensed premises; committed public nuisance within licensed premises/or in the vicinity of licensed premises; and obstructed police at licensed premises.

The police facts were handed in written form to the magistrate.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough told the court there was "not a great deal I can say" but that it was alcohol related.

"She is 24. I suggest a community service order be made. Ultimately her history does her no favours," Mr Fairclough said.

"She is off that suspended sentence.

"They are serious matters, no doubt about that."

Ms MacCallum said Drysdale had similar matters in her history.

Mr Fairclough said this was certainly an aggravated feature but these offences were "a little less serious".

Ms MacCallum noted Drysdale pleaded guilty to the charges, and that her history included previous offending of a similar nature.

Ms MacCallum ordered Drysdale to complete 180 hours of unpaid community service work within 12 months.

With regard to the breach of an existing suspended sentence, Ms MacCallum said that in the circumstances Drysdale did not show much regard for these court orders.

The magistrate activated the sentence with immediate parole release.

When asked by The Queensland Times for further details on what the agreed police facts on record before the court were, the prosecutor declined to provide them, saying "No, I can't do that".

In Queensland where the facts of a case are fragmented, or not fully disclosed in an open court during sentence, (frequently occurring) a journalist/court reporter can make an Application to the courts and pay money (a fee) to essentially buy the agreed facts on record to read. This process can take two or more days.

This creates a barrier to media accurately reporting cases to the citizens about the justice being delivered on their behalf by the courts.

In other states and territory's there is no such obstruction to impede more accurate reporting of cases. A journalist can go to the court registry and access the agreed facts with out paying monies to check facts.