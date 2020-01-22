Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was bitten by a dog at Deception Bay File photo.
A woman was bitten by a dog at Deception Bay File photo.
Environment

Woman attacked near off-leash dog beach

by Erin Smith
22nd Jan 2020 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN is on her way to hospital after being bitten by a dog north of Brisbane this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Beach Rd, at Deception Bay, at about 8.10am today.

The woman, had injuries to her face and arms.

The spokesman said she was being taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition.

Beach Rd, is very close to the Deception Bay off-leash dog beach.

There have been a number of people and pets injured in dog attack in the Moreton Bay region in the past 12 months.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
dog attack dog beach dogs injured woman attacked

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay shop owner counts cost of yet another break-in

        premium_icon Bay shop owner counts cost of yet another break-in

        News Every crime that targets a small business costs something in the long run, even if nothing is stolen

        Dad backhands stepdaughter over clothing choice

        premium_icon Dad backhands stepdaughter over clothing choice

        Crime A stepdad assaulted a teen because he did not like her clothes.

        RSL general manager case adjourned

        premium_icon RSL general manager case adjourned

        News Around 10 former servicemen donned their medals and protested against the alleged...

        Why thousands are flocking to an old M’boro bank building

        premium_icon Why thousands are flocking to an old M’boro bank building

        News Literary magic started within its walls and can still be felt today