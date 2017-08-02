Woman bit, spat on cops in wild drunken tantrum

A MUM bit a police officer's finger, kicked a constable into a wall and then spat on another officer in a wild, mid-day tantrum.

This was after Nichole Marree Cooper's own mother called emergency services to a Pialba apartment to control her intoxicated daughter.

Cooper, 35, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to two charges of serious assault, one assault charge, and two charges of obstructing a police officer.

All were committed on February 18.

Police Prosecutor Donna Sperling said Cooper fell to the ground and started "kicking" and "screaming" when police arrived at the unit about 2pm.

The court heard that when police officers were holding Cooper, she turned her head and bit an officer on the finger.

Snr Const Sperling said Cooper also forced an officer to fall backwards against a wall from kicking his legs.

"Police had a hold of the defendant's left hand at which she turned and spat on police which went on the police officer's uniform," Snr Const Sperling said.

"The defendant continued to struggle."

Cooper, a Hervey Bay mother-of-seven, was also charged with public nuisance.

Her defence lawyer Daniel Ould said Cooper suffered from anxiety and depression which triggered the behaviour and did not remember much of the event.

"She was not sure why police were there, and was scared, confused and anxious," Mr Oulds said.

"She does recall wanting to run away."

At a previous court appearance, Cooper pleaded not guilty to the charges but later changed her plea.

Cooper was given a jail sentence of three-months, wholly suspended with a 12-month probation period.