A woman was taken to hospital with a dog bite.

A WOMAN has been bitten on the hand by a dog in Maryborough.

The incident happened at a private property on Tooley St on May 7.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the woman was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident follows an incident last month when an 83-year-old man was bitten by a dog at Toogoom.

The man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital's emergency department with a bite wound on Anzac Day and was discharged a couple of hours later.