Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: A woman breached her police protection notice by sending threatening texts to her partner while she was in labour. Picture: iStock
COURT: A woman breached her police protection notice by sending threatening texts to her partner while she was in labour. Picture: iStock
Crime

Mum-to-be breaches protection order while giving birth

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Jul 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE woman sent threatening texts to her partner because she was in labour and her partner was not there, a court was told.

The woman, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to contravening a police protection notice.

The court heard the woman sent multiple threatening text messages and Facebook messages to the aggrieved.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the reason his client sent the texts was she was in an 18 hour labour and was having difficulty giving birth.

Mr Pepito said she had been "been sending texts out of frustration" as the man was supposed to be with her during the labour.

No conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistartes court police protection order
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Centenarian celebrates milestone birthday with tree planting

        premium_icon Centenarian celebrates milestone birthday with tree planting

        Council News Jessie planted the tree as part of the celebration

        • 1st Jul 2020 2:00 PM
        EXCLUSIVE: A dingo changed behaviour during island closure

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: A dingo changed behaviour during island closure

        Environment The dingo has been tracked for 12 months

        BREAKING: Manhunt underway after daylight break in

        premium_icon BREAKING: Manhunt underway after daylight break in

        Crime Police are searching for a man who was seen breaking into a home

        • 1st Jul 2020 1:12 PM