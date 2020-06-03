Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has broken both her ankles after falling off a cliff during a sunset stroll gone wrong.
A woman has broken both her ankles after falling off a cliff during a sunset stroll gone wrong.
News

Woman breaks both ankles after sunset stroll cliff fall

by WILL ZWAR
3rd Jun 2020 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has broken both her ankles after a wrong turn during a Darwin sunset stroll at East Point yesterday evening.

St John Ambulance Territory Duty manager Craig Garraway said the woman fell off the cliffs at East Point on Tuesday night.

Mr Garraway said the woman was apparently enjoying the sunset at East Point when she fell off the cliff about 7.30pm.

"Police, fire and emergency services were out there trying to get to the bottom of the cliff, trying to get the young lady back up," he said.

Mr Garraway said the woman's injuries made for a difficult rescue for emergency services.

"I believe she had a couple of broken ankles from that incident so it took probably an hour and a half, two hours for the rescue to be completed and get her to hospital," he said.

"She was lucky in the end but it could have been a lot worse."

Originally published as Woman breaks both ankles after sunset stroll cliff fall

accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community raising funds to celebrate crash victim's life

        Community raising funds to celebrate crash victim's life

        News The 26-year-old died in a crash in Maryborough on Saturday

        Hooded figures could help solve Bay break-in case

        premium_icon Hooded figures could help solve Bay break-in case

        News Police are trying to identify two men following an attempted break-in at a business...

        $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        premium_icon $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        News No new cases as Premier faces continued anger over Blackwater

        Chilly weather 'rude reminder Qld winters can get cold'

        premium_icon Chilly weather 'rude reminder Qld winters can get cold'

        Weather Temperatures plummet on Fraser Coast overnight