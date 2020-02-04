Woman busted delivering drugs to prison

SUPPLYING drugs to prisons undermines efforts to rehabilitate offenders.

That is according to Maryborough District Court Judge David Reid.

He made the comment after Bernadette Aguis, 47, pleaded guilty to supplying buprenorphine to the Maryborough Correctional Centre last year.

The drug is used to treat opioid use disorder and pain.

Judge Reid heard Aguis was roped in by a woman and an inmate to supply the drug.

Aguis was busted before entering the visitors’ section.

Defence barrister Clare Hurley said Aguis was allegedly assaulted afterwards.

Ms Hurley said her client had a difficult childhood and was born with a cleft palate.

“She underwent numerous surgeries to her mouth and ears as a child, leaving her with hearing difficulties,” she said.

Judge Reid said Aguis was a “vulnerable person” who was exploited.

He said authorities must establish who also was involved.

Aguis was given a nine-month, wholly suspended sentence.