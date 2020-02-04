Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Courthouse.
Maryborough Courthouse.
News

Woman busted delivering drugs to prison

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
4th Feb 2020 2:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPPLYING drugs to prisons undermines efforts to rehabilitate offenders.

That is according to Maryborough District Court Judge David Reid.

He made the comment after Bernadette Aguis, 47, pleaded guilty to supplying buprenorphine to the Maryborough Correctional Centre last year.

The drug is used to treat opioid use disorder and pain.

Judge Reid heard Aguis was roped in by a woman and an inmate to supply the drug.

Aguis was busted before entering the visitors’ section.

Defence barrister Clare Hurley said Aguis was allegedly assaulted afterwards.

Ms Hurley said her client had a difficult childhood and was born with a cleft palate.

“She underwent numerous surgeries to her mouth and ears as a child, leaving her with hearing difficulties,” she said.

Judge Reid said Aguis was a “vulnerable person” who was exploited.

He said authorities must establish who also was involved.

Aguis was given a nine-month, wholly suspended sentence.

court news crime news drugs fccrime maryborough district court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child hospitalised after stepfather takes a ‘big swing’

        premium_icon Child hospitalised after stepfather takes a ‘big swing’

        Crime The stepson was making a sandwich when a heated argument broke out at a Kingaroy home.

        Prisoner’s threat: ‘I’m f---ing going to kill them all’

        premium_icon Prisoner’s threat: ‘I’m f---ing going to kill them all’

        News Retrial for Michael Edward Stanley Enright on magistrate threat.

        Drug trafficker avoids jail time

        premium_icon Drug trafficker avoids jail time

        News A Maryborough District Court Judge commended the man for coming clean and turning...

        SPILL AFTERMATH: Where Pitt stands after leadership shake-up

        premium_icon SPILL AFTERMATH: Where Pitt stands after leadership shake-up

        News 'I also congratulate David Littleproud on his promotion'