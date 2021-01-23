Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman was caught out after a night of drinking. Photo: File.
A woman was caught out after a night of drinking. Photo: File.
News

Woman busted drink driving on Fraser after night of drinking

Carlie Walker
23rd Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After having six or seven beers the previous evening, it didn't occur to a Fraser Island tourist that she might not be safe to drive.

But Aisling Catherine O'Leary was still over the limit when she got behind the wheel the next day.

She pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week to one count of drink driving.

The court heard O'Leary was part of a tagalong tour and was driving on Eastern Beach on Fraser Island when she was stopped by police.

The group was headed to Lake Wabby, the court heard, and when no one else had volunteered after O'Leary had driven the previous day, she had offered to drive again.

But the decision proved to be a mistake when she returned a blood alcohol reading of .116.

O'Leary said she had been in Australia since August 2019.

She said she was disappointed in herself and genuinely sorry for her actions.

O'Leary was fined $600 and she was disqualified from driving for three months.

More Stories

fccourt fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        Premium Content Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        News What sort of difference would $20,000 make in your life?

        RAM RAID: Jewellery thieves smash into shopping centre doors

        Premium Content RAM RAID: Jewellery thieves smash into shopping centre doors

        News At least three people are believed to have been involved in the early morning...

        A fresh look for the heritage city’s historic St Mary’s community

        Premium Content A fresh look for the heritage city’s historic St Mary’s...

        Education A fixture of the Maryborough community for more than 150 years, they’ve revealed...

        Fraser Island camp ground closure extended

        Premium Content Fraser Island camp ground closure extended

        News Fraser Island rangers crack down on human interference with island dingoes.