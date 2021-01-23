Woman busted drink driving on Fraser after night of drinking

A woman was caught out after a night of drinking. Photo: File.

After having six or seven beers the previous evening, it didn't occur to a Fraser Island tourist that she might not be safe to drive.

But Aisling Catherine O'Leary was still over the limit when she got behind the wheel the next day.

She pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week to one count of drink driving.

The court heard O'Leary was part of a tagalong tour and was driving on Eastern Beach on Fraser Island when she was stopped by police.

The group was headed to Lake Wabby, the court heard, and when no one else had volunteered after O'Leary had driven the previous day, she had offered to drive again.

But the decision proved to be a mistake when she returned a blood alcohol reading of .116.

O'Leary said she had been in Australia since August 2019.

She said she was disappointed in herself and genuinely sorry for her actions.

O'Leary was fined $600 and she was disqualified from driving for three months.