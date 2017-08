A MOTORIST's decision to join Fraser Coast's peak hour traffic will end up in court.

A 37-year-old Scarness woman was driving on Moolyyir St, Urangan, about 5.45pm on Thursday when she was intercepted by police.

It will be alleged the woman recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.130, which is more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

The woman will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 6.