Woman caught drink-driving after distressing break up

LEONNIE Marree Shore was left devastated and upset when her partner broke up with her then told her to "go kill herself", a court has heard.



According to the Maryborough woman, that is how she ended up behind the wheel of a car, despite the fact that she was intoxicated.



Shore appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.



Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said the incident happened in Toowoomba.



Police went to the scene after reports were made of a black vehicle in the vicinity of a railway crossing about 4am on June 22.



Police at the scene described Shore's condition as "highly distressed".



She returned a positive blood alcohol reading of .166%.



Duty lawyer Natasha Schumacher appeared on Shore's behalf.



She said Shore was a 33-year-old single mum of two who had recently moved to Maryborough in order to be close to her family.



Ms Schumacher said Shore was working at Coles in a managerial position but had resigned after the incident in order to come to the area.



She said Shore would start looking for work after her driving suspension expired.



Ms Schumacher said Shore had been at a family barbecue on the day she was caught drink-driving.



"Her partner broke up with her and told her to go kill herself," she told the court.



"She wasn't thinking clearly."



Ms Schumacher said Shore was undergoing counselling and had every intention of getting employment at the earliest opportunity.



Shore was fined $1200 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

