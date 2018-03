The woman was four times over the legal limit.

A HERVEY Bay woman was caught driving four times the legal blood alcohol limit.

The 38-year-old was caught in an RBT on Cypress St at 6.10pm on Thursday.

She had a reading of 0.234.

The woman will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in two weeks.