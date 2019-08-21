Menu
POLICE: Woman charged after boozy drive in suburbs

Carlie Walker
by
21st Aug 2019 12:30 PM
A HERVEY Bay woman has been caught allegedly driving while more than five times over the legal alcohol limit.

Officers from Hervey Bay Police Station were conducting patrols about 9.45am on August 15, when they stopped a black Toyota Corolla for a random breath test on Totness St, Scarness.

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old Hervey Bay woman, allegedly returned a positive roadside reading and was taken to Hervey Bay Police Station where she underwent further testing.

The woman allegedly recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.265 per cent, which is more than five times the legal limit.

She is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 4, charged with high-range drink driving.

She wasn't the only Fraser Coast driver allegedly caught drink-driving on August 15.

Police stopped a white Holden Commodore about 12.40am on Carlisle St, Maryborough.

The man allegedly recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.167 per cent, which is more than three times the legal limit.

He is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 4, charged with high-range drink driving.

