Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Sophisticated cannabis grow house discovered in Urraween
Crime

Woman charged after cannabis 'grow house' bust

Blake Antrobus
by
31st Jul 2018 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 52-YEAR-old Urraween woman will face court after an alleged sophisticated cannabis 'grow house' was discovered in Hervey Bay.

Police set up a crime scene at a Julie Anne St premises yesterday about 9am after equipment and chemicals allegedly being used in the production of cannabis was discovered at the property.

Officers discovered an elaborate setup, including a large amount of cannabis, plants and chemicals used in connection with the production of drugs.

The items were seized.

The woman was charged with with one count each of produce dangerous drugs, possess dangerous drugs, unlawful taking of electricity, two counts each of possess property suspected of being used in the commission of a crime and possess anything used in the commission of a crime.

She will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 16. Investigations into the laboratory are continuing.
 

Related Items

fccrime fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay maryborough cib urraween
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Dungas in for a challenge on four-day rally

    Dungas in for a challenge on four-day rally

    News With temperatures set to drop to minus eight, an 800m hill climb and over a dozen water crossings on the first day - the dunga teams will be put to the test.

    Hervey Bay muso now a legal eagle

    premium_icon Hervey Bay muso now a legal eagle

    People and Places Mr Friel is better known to Coast residents as a member of Slainte.

    LOOKING BACK: How Tinana honoured its vets

    premium_icon LOOKING BACK: How Tinana honoured its vets

    News This week's Looking Back column takes us to Tinana

    FAREWELL MATE: Sergeant retires after 44 years.

    premium_icon FAREWELL MATE: Sergeant retires after 44 years.

    News 'I've enjoyed the work and am going to miss the camaraderie.'

    Local Partners