Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Crime

Woman charged after kicking, spitting at officers

Blake Antrobus
by
11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A 41-YEAR-old woman will face court after kicking and spitting at emergency services.

Paramedics and police were called to an incident on the Esplanade in Scarness about 11.45pm on April 6.

Police allege while paramedics were trying to provide medical assistance to the woman she kicked one of the paramedics and became aggressive.

She continued to be aggressive and spat at police when officers came to assist.

The woman was then charged with two counts of serious assault on April 7.

She will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 26.
 

