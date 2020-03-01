Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman charged after man killed by car

by Melissa Iaria. AAP
1st Mar 2020 6:07 AM

A woman has been charged with family violence breaches after a man was hit and killed by a car in Tasmania.

The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from the Huon Valley, died after being struck by a car at Huonville just before 1.30am on Saturday.

A 34-year-old woman from Lucaston was arrested at the scene.

She has been charged with four breaches of a police family violence order and is due to appear at Hobart Magistrates Court on Sunday.

Police say the crash investigation is continuing.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
avo domestic violence editors picks family violence family violence order fatality hit by car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Great grandmother sues for $500k over crash

        premium_icon Great grandmother sues for $500k over crash

        News The great-grandmother broke two bones in her neck and three ribs in a car crash nearly two years ago

        Bay boy waits four years for his first birthday

        premium_icon Bay boy waits four years for his first birthday

        News A Hervey Bay boy has waited four years to celebrate his first birthday

        Grandma killer appeals sentence

        premium_icon Grandma killer appeals sentence

        News Parolee who hit and killed grandmother wants sentence reduced

        12 horrific killings that shocked the Burnett

        premium_icon 12 horrific killings that shocked the Burnett

        News From bar room brawls and strangulations, to stabbings and shotgun wounds, these are...