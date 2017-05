A TORQUAY woman will face court next month after she allegedly bit a police officer.

The alleged incident occurred when Hervey Bay police attended a Torquay Terrace address about 6pm on Friday night.

Police tried to restrain the 39-year-old when she bit an officer on the forearm.

The woman was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital, then later charged with serious assault of a police officer, and obstructing police.

Both charges will be heard at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on June 8.