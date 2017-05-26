Woman charged for alleged drug bust

A WOMAN from out of town was pulled over on the Bruce Highway and searched for drugs.

Police stopped the Brisbane woman near the Caltex Service Station in Maryborough in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 25-year-old has been charged with two counts of possessing a dangerous drug after police allegedly found an unknown quantity of methamphetamines in the woman's vehicle.

Police will allege the woman had drug paraphernalia in the car.

She is also charged with the possession of property suspected of having been used in the connection of smoking a dangerous drug.

The woman will face court on June 27.