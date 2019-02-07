Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The home in Naughtin St, Tara, went up in flames this morning.
The home in Naughtin St, Tara, went up in flames this morning. Chloe Laird
News

Woman charged with arson following house fire

7th Feb 2019 12:17 PM

POLICE  have charged a 24-year-old woman with arson after a house was destroyed by fire at Tara this morning.

Officers were called to the Naughtin Street property just after 6am where the home was fully engulfed by flames. 

No one was inside the house at the time. 

The home at Naughtin St was destroyed by fire earlier this morning. 070219
The home at Naughtin St was destroyed by fire earlier this morning. 070219 Kate McCormack

The 24-year-old Tara woman was charged with one count of arson of a building and is due to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900262076

arson editors picks fire tara toowoomba crime toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    This is how much it costs to house one prisoner for a year

    premium_icon This is how much it costs to house one prisoner for a year

    Politics A NEW report has called for illicit drug offences to be decriminalised as it revealed the staggering cost of housing Queensland's prisoners.

    • 7th Feb 2019 2:11 PM
    One of Bay's top financial advisors talks relationships

    premium_icon One of Bay's top financial advisors talks relationships

    Money The last thing on your mind is how to manage your joint finances.

    Three simple ways to save yourself a $313 fine

    premium_icon Three simple ways to save yourself a $313 fine

    News 'When the lights went on the police car behind me, I was stumped.'

    CRIME: Spate of break-ins across Hervey Bay overnight

    premium_icon CRIME: Spate of break-ins across Hervey Bay overnight

    News Police were kept busy by a series of break-ins.