Woman charged for destroying two cars in crime spree

A WOMAN will face court after driving from Cairns to Port Douglas to allegedly destroy two cars at a man's house.

Police are calling for witnesses after a woman was charged with driving dangerously between Cairns and Port Douglas.

Between 12.10pm and 1pm, she allegedly drove a 2011 silver RAV4 dangerously on the Captain Cook Highway from Cairns to Port Douglas.

Once in Port Douglas, she allegedly attended an address in Endeavour Street and rammed two cars with her Toyota RAV4 which then caught fire and was destroyed.

A woman has been charged with a number of crimes including dangerous driving and wilful damage for ramming two cars with her Toyota RAV4 at a residence on Endeavour St, Port Douglas which then caught fire and were destroyed. PICTURE: MARK MURRAY.

The woman entered the house and allegedly began destroying property until police arrived and she was arrested.

A man aged in his 40s, and known to the woman, who was at the address at the time, was not injured.

The 41-year-old Cairns woman has been charged with burglary, dangerous operation of a vehicle, evading police, serious assault of a police officer, unlawful stalking and two counts of wilful damage domestic violence.

She is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The woman received medical treatment for minor injuries she sustained during the incident.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed a 2011 silver RAV4 driving dangerously on the Captain Cook Highway from Cairns to Port Douglas between 12.10pm and 1pm on Wednesday to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Originally published as Woman charged for destroying two cars in domestic crime spree