Rob Williams
Crime

Woman charged over frenzied stabbing attack on man

Shayla Bulloch
by
29th Mar 2019 8:38 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM
Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man in the head, body and legs at a caravan park last night.

About 11pm it will be alleged a 37-year-old woman assaulted a 43-year-old man with a knife causing multiple injuries to the head, upper body and legs at a Nambour Connection Road caravan park.

Upon hearing the man's scream, neighbours intervened and disarmed the woman, alerting police and emergency services.

Police arrived a short time later and arrested the woman before taking her to the Maroochydore watchhouse.

The woman has been charged with attempted murder and failure to appear offences. She is expected to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

The man was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries and remains in a stable condition.

The man and woman were known to each other.

