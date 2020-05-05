Menu
Crime

Woman charged in relation to armed robbery

Carlie Walker
by
5th May 2020 9:15 PM
POLICE have charged a woman following investigations into an armed robbery in Gympie last Sunday.

Just before midnight on April 26, a man allegedly produced a firearm attempted to steal a vehicle on Everson Road.

The male occupants refused to hand over the keys, so the man allegedly took a number of items from the car belonging to them.

It is further alleged that a woman known to the man then attended the scene in a vehicle and collected him.

On May 2 detectives attended a commercial property on Boat Harbour Drive, Hervey Bay, where they located the man and took him into custody without incident.

The 35-year-old Gympie man was charged with two counts each of armed robbery and serious assault on a police officer, and one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession dangerous drugs, possession drug utensils, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, enter premises and commit indictable offence and going armed to cause fear.

He was due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Detectives yesterday arrested a 49-year old Gympie woman following ongoing investigations into the alleged robbery.

She has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, three counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count each of possess utensils and possess dangerous drugs and is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on July 20.

armed robbery fccourt gympie hervey bay
