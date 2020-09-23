Woman charged with assault after incident at M’boro business

A WOMAN has been charged with assault after she allegedly became abusive at a Maryborough business.

Police allege the 26-year-old woman attended the business on Kent Street about 11.35am on September 14 and while she was there, she became abusive towards a worker and pushed another person.

The woman then left the area.

A short time later, police located the woman.

As a result, she was arrested and taken to Maryborough Police Station where she was charged with assault.

She is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 6.