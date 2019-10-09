Menu
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in Lockhart River, in Queensland’s far north. File picture
Crime

Woman charged with murder after stabbing

by Caitlin Smith
9th Oct 2019 8:05 AM
A WOMAN has been charged with murder following the death of a man in the state olice have charged a woman following the death of a man in a Cape York town yesterday.

Police were called after a man was stabbed in Illa St, Lockhart River, around 1pm.

The man was transported to the Lockhart River clinic where he was declared deadd.

A woman was arrested a short time later and was later charged with murder. She is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrate Court via videolink from Lockhart River today.

charges court crime lockhart river murder stabbing

