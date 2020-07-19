Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police arrested the woman and charged her with serious assault, among other offences.
Police arrested the woman and charged her with serious assault, among other offences.
News

Woman charged with punching, biting security guard

Matthew Newton
19th Jul 2020 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with a number of offences after assaulting a security guard outside a pub on Saturday night.

Police said there was a "large crowd" on the footpath outside a licensed premises in Bowen St, Roma, between 11.30pm and midnight last night.

Police will allege the woman walked up to the 26-year-old security guard and punched him in the face, and then bit him during the subsequent altercation.

The woman was charged with public nuisance, serious assault, and obstructing police.

She will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on August 5.

More Stories

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How teddy-in-window trend inspired community check-up

        premium_icon How teddy-in-window trend inspired community check-up

        Community One of the Coast’s country towns needed a bear hug after trying times.

        GALLERY: There's a teddy-bear themed market in there

        premium_icon GALLERY: There's a teddy-bear themed market in there

        Community See photos of the teddy bear-themed markets

        Five bushfires burning across Fraser Coast

        premium_icon Five bushfires burning across Fraser Coast

        Breaking Crews are at the scene of multiple blazes burning across the region