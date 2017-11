A CAR has rolled over with a woman and child inside after a two-vehicle crash.

Queensland Ambulance Service media said the crash happened at the intersection of Beaufort St and Watkins St at Howard about 4pm Monday.

The crash resulted in one car rolling over.

It is understood those involved managed to remove themselves from the vehicles.

One person was transported to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.