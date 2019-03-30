Menu
A man allegedly fled police custody after he assaulted a woman and an arresting officer.
Crime

Woman choked in brutal assault, police attacked

30th Mar 2019 12:37 PM
A MAN is alleged to have choked and strangled a woman then repeatedly punched an officer in the head before he fled custody on foot.

Police responded to a triple-zero call to a Kallungur home in the Moreton Bay region about 10.05pm yesterday and found a woman aged in her 20s with facial injuries after a serious assault.

Following a struggle, police arrested a 38-year-old Closeburn man inside the house and escorted him to the rear of the police vehicle.

It will be alleged a short time later as a police officer opened the car door the man punched the officer in the head and knocked him to the ground before he fled.

Other police officers chased the man and took him into custody nearby.

The woman was treated for contusions and bruising to her face and body, while the officer suffered facial bruising and a split lip.

The man was charged with seven offences which include strangulation, assault occasioning bodily harm, serious assault of a police officer, wilful damage and escape lawful custody.

The man has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday.

