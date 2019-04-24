Cruel reaction to horror party injury

Rachael has released shocking images of what she looked like after having fillers. Pictures: Rachael Knappier

A British woman, whose lips "quadrupled" after having fillers, has claimed nurses burst into fits of laughter when she was raced to hospital in agony.

Rachael Knappier nearly lost her top lip after having $400 worth of lip fillers during a "boozy Botox party" with her friends.

The 29-year-old had the injections at the party, after several glasses of prosecco, but woke up the next day to discover her lips had swollen to four times their normal size.

The pressure building in her lips was so painful she was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

But according to Ms Knappier, when she arrived at the emergency department, terrified and in agony, the nurses simply laughed at her.

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, Ms Knappier said the nurses had never seen anything like it before.

"I've turned up to A&E with this huge thing on my face," she said. "I'm telling them I'm having an allergic reaction, which is what I thought was happening."

Three doctors told Ms Knappier that the beautician had actually injected the lip filler into her artery.

Ms Knappier said the pressure building in her lips after the botched injection was ‘unbelievable’. Picture: Rachael Knappier

Prior to the Botox party, Ms Knappier said she had visited a local, highly qualified aesthetics nurse for Botox injections as well as a small dose of filler in her top lip.

She had initially had the work done to smooth out a permanent bump on her lip.

But when Ms Knappier went to her friend's home for the Botox party, she decided to throw caution to the wind and top up her filler.

According to Ms Knappier, the extreme pressure in her lip meant blood could not flow through as it usually would.

Her lips ended up splitting from the Botox injection.

Ms Knappier said the Botox was injected into her artery, leaving her with horrific injuries.

According to Ms Knappier, the beautician preyed on her "biggest weakness" when she offered to plump up her lips.

"It was fine. I went to bed. I woke up at 2 in the morning and saw what you see in those pictures," she said.

"My lips touched my nose. They had quadrupled in size. The pressure and burning on my lips was unbelievable."

Ms Knappier posted the photos to her friends and family to spread awareness.

After 72 hours, Ms Knappier's lip filler dissolved and her mouth gradually went back down to its original size.

But she said she has learned a valuable lesson from the ordeal and has since decided to campaign for tighter regulations in the cosmetic surgery industry.

Celebrity cosmetic surgeon Tijion Esho told Ms Knappier she was lucky she didn't lose her entire lip to the botched filler.

"She was lucky it was identified as this and had the right agent to dissolve the filler," Dr Esho said. "Many people have life-changing injuries because of this."

