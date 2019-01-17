Menu
Biggenden woman Barbara Lorraine Rodwell, 62, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Woman crashes into creek after taking revenge on partner

Annie Perets
17th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
A BITTER woman who sought revenge on her cheating partner did not get the ending she had hoped for.  

Instead, Biggenden woman Barbara Lorraine Rodwell lost control on a dirt road and rolled her car into a creek shortly after damaging his car.  

Rodwell suffered permanent back injuries from the crash, a court was told.  

The woman came out looking the villain following her rescue from the creek as she was slapped with criminal charges including drink-drinking.  

Rodwell avoided jail this week after pleading guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to four charges.   

Proudly stating she was "62 years young", she told Magistrate Terry Duroux "don't get cranky" as he began to speak sternly to her.  

The court was told that on September 29, Rodwell was drinking away her sorrows at a pub in Biggenden after finding out her husband cheated on her while she was away on holidays.  

Rodwell then drove to the man's home, mowed down a gate and drove into his parked car, causing $1499.50 of damage to it.   

She measured an alcohol reading of .138 after being rescued from the creek.  

There was a passenger in the car.  

Lawyer Travis George said his client understood understood her actions were serious, especially after the injuries she sustained.  

"This is not like the movies, you can't just get in the car and think you can smash into someone's else car and drive away laughing with your girlfriends," Mr George said.   

Rodwell was sentenced to five months in jail, wholly suspended for two years.  

She was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for seven months.  

As part of her punishment, she must pay for the man's car to be fixed.   

