A woman has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was attacked by a 600kg cow west of Brisbane. Picture: File/Anna Rogers
News

Woman critical after attack by 600kg cow

by Cloe Read
21st Feb 2019 9:06 AM

AN ELDERLY woman was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was rammed and trampled on by a 600kg cow at a property at Peak Crossing, south of Ipswich on Wednesday night.

It is reported the woman, who is in her 70s, was knocked down, with the cow then standing on her chest, causing significant chest injuries.

"She was conscious but paramedics were extremely concerned about the trauma and significant injuries she suffered … The injuries were very concerning," a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with Critical Care and High Acuity Response paramedics on board.

