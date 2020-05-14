Woman critical, baby injured after serious crash

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital after a serious crash on Churchill Mine Rd at Dundathu.

The woman suffered head, abdominal and lower limb injuries in the single-vehicle crash.

A man and a baby girl suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash happened at 3.27pm on Thursday.

Paramedics transported the woman to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the woman would be airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.