Woman critical, baby injured after serious crash
A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital after a serious crash on Churchill Mine Rd at Dundathu.
The woman suffered head, abdominal and lower limb injuries in the single-vehicle crash.
A man and a baby girl suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The crash happened at 3.27pm on Thursday.
Paramedics transported the woman to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition.
A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the woman would be airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.