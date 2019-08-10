Woman critical, rescue choppers sent to crash scene

THREE children and two adults have been injured in a serious single-vehicle crash this afternoon.

An adult woman is in a critical condition and a primary school-age child has suffered a head injury in the crash on Chinchilla-Wondai Rd near Durong in the South Burnett about 2pm.

The initial call to emergency services reported the car had hit a tree and, as a result, sparked a grass fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews were extinguishing the fire.

There were unconfirmed reports of explosions heard at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two rescue helicopters had been sent to the scene, flying from Brisbane and Bundaberg.

The adult woman had suffered critical injuries, the spokeswoman said.

An adult male suffered burns.

The condition of the other two children involved in the crash was not immediately known, the spokeswoman said.