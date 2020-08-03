Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman crushed between two whales

by Erin Lyons
3rd Aug 2020 11:12 AM

 

A 29-year-old woman is in a serious but stable condition after she was crushed between two humpback whales while diving in the Ningaloo Reef off the West Australian coast.

The woman suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding during the freak accident, which occurred near Exmouth, a small town on the state's North West Cape.

She was flown to the Royal Perth Hospital.

The woman suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding during the freak accident near Exmouth.
The woman suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding during the freak accident near Exmouth.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed to NCA NewsWire the woman remained in a serious but stable condition.

Further details on her condition will be available later today, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

However, the woman wasn't the only person injured by the ocean giants, with many from the same diving group also treated for cuts and bruises, according to 7News.

 

Originally published as Woman crushed between two whales

More Stories

Show More
diving editors picks western australia whales

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Editorial: Time to sort state contenders from pretenders

        premium_icon Editorial: Time to sort state contenders from pretenders

        Opinion Will the full field of Fraser Coast candidates please stand up?

        State’s shame: Our worst areas for homelessness

        premium_icon State’s shame: Our worst areas for homelessness

        News As National Homeless Week begins, a shock new report has found Queensland accounts...

        Qld businesses’ life expectancy revealed

        premium_icon Qld businesses’ life expectancy revealed

        Business Shock new survey reveals how much time firms have left

        Why new blood is needed to keep engine boiling

        premium_icon Why new blood is needed to keep engine boiling

        News Here’s a rare chance to go full steam on a childhood dream