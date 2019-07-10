Woman denies she hid under a car and saw Shandee's murder

WITNESS Gildas Fodera denied telling another woman she hid under a car and watched as a man named "Scotty Mac" murdered Shandee Blackburn.

She told Mackay Coroners Court she had seen a "creepy" man standing in the bushes opposite McDonald's late on the night Shandee was killed.

She said she had started walking to the fast food restaurant on Shakespeare St sometime after 11pm on February 8 after spending a few hours at the nearby bowls club but noticed it was closed when she arrived.

"I noticed someone standing on the other side of the road ... like a dark shadow," Ms Fodera said.

She had some difficulty in pinpointing exactly where the man was standing on a map when asked in court yesterday.

A young Shandee Blackburn sits on a couch with a dog. Picture contributed. Peter Holt

"I just glanced and ... seen a person standing there," she said.

"I know exactly what he was wearing. I'll never forget it.

Ms Fodera told an inquest into Shandee's death that the man was wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

As she began walking towards her home on Wellington St, Ms Fodera said the man started following her, taking big long strides.

"I started running," she said.

Ms Fodera told the court she hid under a four-wheel drive and "saw him standing there", recognising the shoes.

Solicitor Kristy Bell, representing Shandee's mother Vicki Blackburn in the inquest, asked if Ms Fodera's daughter had watched all this from a car before driving off.

Ms Fodera said no, because her daughter had been at home.

She said her daughter had let her in the house that night because she had lost her keys after hiding under the car.

Ms Bell said she was asking because a woman named Helen Kris was expected to give evidence today.

"I expect then your answer will be that you didn't tell Helen Kris that Scotty Mac was the person who killed Shandee," Ms Bell asked.

Tributes at the site where Shandee Blackburn was murdered on Boddington Street. Photo Peter Holt / Daily Mercury Peter Holt

"No I didn't say that, no," Ms Fodera said.

Ms Bell further asked if Ms Fodera ever said she had seen Scotty Mac at McDonald's that night and he had started chasing her for no reason and she hid under a car.

"That Scotty Mac ran past you and you watched from under the car as he murdered Shandee," Ms Bell said.

"No that is totally incorrect," Ms Fodera said.

Thirty-three witnesses have already given evidence in the inquest, which continues today.

Day seven of the inquest continues today.