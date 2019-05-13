Menu
James Beel-Endycott with his partner Kamahla Baker.
Mum denies stabbing lover to death, says she was helping him

Sherele Moody
by
13th May 2019 5:13 PM
A WOMAN has denied she stabbed her partner to death and that - under the guise of getting a jumper - she slipped the knife back into the house, washed it and left it in her kitchen.

"I never attacked anybody with a knife," Kamahla Baker said during cross examination in Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

Ms Baker was giving witness evidence in the trial of Toowoomba man Shane Colin Duffy.

Mr Duffy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Baker's partner James Beel-Endycott.

The couple had been together for four months when Mr Beel-Endycott was stabbed to death at Beaudesert in June 2016.

The prosecution alleges the father of one was stabbed during a fight with Mr Duffy.

Mr Beel-Endycott died shortly afterwards.

It was put to 33-year-old Ms Baker that she was upset with Mr Beel-Endycott, that she stabbed him and later returned the knife to the kitchen under the guise of grabbing a jumper as paramedics worked on her partner.

The mother emphatically denied this, explaining she left Mr Beel-Endycott at the ambulance because she was cold.

Once inside her home she grabbed her jumper and "reached through a door" to grab a phone that was on a kitchen shelf.

"I did not go into the kitchen," Ms Baker said.

"I would not have left him dying if I knew he had been stabbed.

"I became hysterical when they told me he was dead."

Ms Baker said she intervened in the fight between Mr Beel-Endycott and Mr Duffy, slapping Mr Duffy to try to stop the fight.

She said she no idea Mr Beel-Endycott had been stabbed until after he went limp.

"He cried 'Help me babe'," she told the court.

Ms Baker said she saw a small wound, about 5cm in diameter, but her first thought was that the injury was caused by broken glass that was underfoot in the area where the fight is alleged to have occurred.

She said there was a lot of blood.

"It was like someone had got a bucket of blood and tipped it on him," she said.

"It was dripping off him onto the ground in front of the car - it was dripping - he had a lot of blood on him."

The trial before Justice Soraya Ryan continues. - NewsRegional

