Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Chaos as woman falls to death at busy shopping centre

by Phoebe Loomes
14th May 2019 3:09 PM

A WOMAN has fallen to her death in a shopping centre, landing near terrified shoppers.

Police were called to Westfield Parramatta, in Sydney's West, at about 1.05pm where they found the woman.

According to reports posted by terrified shoppers online, she had fallen from an upper level of the shopping centre to the ground floor.

A woman posting online said the woman landed near her and nearby children.

The woman said barriers were erected around the woman.

Police told news.com.au when they arrived at the scene the woman was unable to be revived.

She has not yet been identified, according to police.

Inquiries are continuing.

Scntre Group who operates Westfield Parramatta has been contacted for comment.

Has this story affected you? 

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14

editors picks parramatta westfield

Top Stories

    Next step for VMR: $1.3M boat to be built in a year

    premium_icon Next step for VMR: $1.3M boat to be built in a year

    News Hervey Bay's Volunteer Marine Rescue has taken the next step towards making their new and improved rescue vessel a reality

    BRING THEM HOME: Family distraught after beloved dogs stolen

    premium_icon BRING THEM HOME: Family distraught after beloved dogs stolen

    News The dogs' owner said her young family was distraught over the theft

    One hospitalised in two car crash overnight

    premium_icon One hospitalised in two car crash overnight

    News Emergency services were called to scene at 8.41om

    Fraser Coast Show has blooming good program

    premium_icon Fraser Coast Show has blooming good program

    News It's almost show time on the Fraser Coast.