Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has died after a serious head-on crash at Bracalba on Saturday.
A woman has died after a serious head-on crash at Bracalba on Saturday.
News

Woman dies after horror head-on crash on major highway

Ashley Carter
16th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has died after a serious head-on crash in Bracalba, southwest of the Coast, on Saturday.

At 10.30am, a hatchback and a Hyundai van collided on the D'Aguilar Highway.

The woman driving the hatchback was the only occupant.

She was treated by critical-care paramedics but sadly died at the scene.

The 35-year-old male driver of the van and a 29-year-old female passenger were not physically injured.

The crash closed the D'Aguilar Highway in both directions, with traffic heading east towards Woodford backed up for hours.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

bracalba d'aguilar highway fatal crash scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Fraser Coast Expo 2020

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Fraser Coast Expo 2020

        Whats On Everything for the weekend camping trip.

        Professor who helped shape Coast uni retires

        Premium Content Professor who helped shape Coast uni retires

        Education See why he wanted the Fraser Coast to have a campus

        Preserving history one Heritage building at a time

        Premium Content Preserving history one Heritage building at a time

        Council News The applications will be reviewed by the Heritage Advisory Committee