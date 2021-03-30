Menu
A fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman and landed two teenage boys in hospital is being investigated by police.
News

Woman dies in Campsie house blaze

by Rhiannon Tuffield
30th Mar 2021 7:30 PM

An elderly woman has died and two teenage boys have been treated for burns following a house fire in Sydney's southwest.

The two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, were evacuated from the home on Evaline Street in Campsie and treated by paramedics for burns and smoke inhalation just before 5pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the Evaline Street home just before 5pm on Tuesday. Picture 7NEWS via NCA NewsWire
One was flown to Westmead Hospital and the other taken to Royal North Shore Hospital.

Fire and Rescue NSW managed to extinguish the blaze but despite the efforts of emergency services, an 80-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet known how the fire started and police have commenced an investigation.

