Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman dies after being run over twice

by Ally Foster
7th Feb 2019 4:01 PM

A woman has died after being run over by two different vehicles in Western Australia last night, with police launching an investigation into the horrific death.

A sedan was travelling along the Goldfields Highway in Kalgoorlie just before 10pm on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

The driver was approaching the intersection of Hannan St when they hit the woman, who was laying down on the road at the time, according to police.

The driver pulled over but a truck towing a trailer was unable to stop in time, running over the woman again.

The woman, aged in her 20s, suffered life threatening injuries from the incident and died at the scene.

Both drivers are assisting police with their inquiries, with investigators urging anyone who saw the crash or spoke to the woman prior to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

fatal goldfields highway wa

Top Stories

    HEARTLESS: Shop owner shares anger after charity tin stolen

    premium_icon HEARTLESS: Shop owner shares anger after charity tin stolen

    News Three people allegedly jumped the counter to take the tin.

    • 7th Feb 2019 2:20 PM
    This is how much it costs to house one prisoner for a year

    premium_icon This is how much it costs to house one prisoner for a year

    Politics QLD taxpayers are paying a hefty bill for overcrowded prisons

    One of Bay's top financial advisors talks relationships

    premium_icon One of Bay's top financial advisors talks relationships

    Money The last thing on your mind is how to manage your joint finances.

    Three simple ways to save yourself a $313 fine

    premium_icon Three simple ways to save yourself a $313 fine

    News 'When the lights went on the police car behind me, I was stumped.'