Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been killed in a unit fire in Zillmere. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
A woman has been killed in a unit fire in Zillmere. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
News

Woman dies in northside unit fire

by Danielle O’Neal
21st Dec 2020 6:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared after a woman died in a unit fire at Zillmere in Brisbane's north this afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in Maher St about 4.15pm after reports that smoke was issuing from a small villa.

It was extinguished by 4.30pm and it was discovered that a woman had died inside the villa.

"Crews fought very hard to get through to the rear bedroom where unfortunately they located a female resident who unfortunately has been a fatality today," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Chris Potts told media at the scene.

One other person was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Fire investigators and police are at the scene.

More to come

Originally published as Woman dies in northside unit fire

More Stories

death editors picks house fire zillmere

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Premium Content Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Health Motorists crossing into Queensland from NSW are facing delays of more than two hours as the state slams shut to greater Sydney.

        Where our worst crims are buried

        Premium Content Where our worst crims are buried

        Offbeat Australia’s cemeteries hold the remains of the infamous as well as the famous.

        Young dad told ‘grow up’ after latest street fights

        Premium Content Young dad told ‘grow up’ after latest street fights

        News A man has been given a suspended jail term after pleading guilty to two counts of...

        The life of M’boro’s first Proud Mary to be remembered

        Premium Content The life of M’boro’s first Proud Mary to be remembered

        Life She will always be remembered as a woman of strength and courage.