Woman ‘dragged’ by teenage thieves in callous robbery
Crime

by Talisa Eley
9th Mar 2019 7:23 AM
A WOMAN has been 'dragged' from her car by teenage thieves in a shocking robbery in broad daylight on the Gold Coast.

The 41-year-old had been sitting in her parked car in Laver St at Robina around 5.30pm last night when the boys opened the driver's side door, allegedly dragging her out and punching her.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, ran from the scene after stealing the woman's mobile phone.

Quick thinking members of the public chased after them and held them until police arrived.

The pair have since been charged with one count of robbery.

The woman was treated for minor facial injuries at Robina Hospital.

