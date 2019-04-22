Menu
A woman was dragged into bushes and sexually assaulted by a man before she broke free and told police.
Woman dragged into bushes in terrifying sex attack

Shayla Bulloch
22nd Apr 2019 11:48 AM
POLICE are appealing for help after a woman was sexually assaulted at Birtinya at the weekend.

At 11.30pm, a 45-year-old woman was walking on Birtinya Blvd on Saturday when she was grabbed from behind and taken into bushes.

The woman was then thrown to the ground and sexually assaulted before breaking free and running home when authorities were alerted.

She was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police would like to speak to a man described as having a thin to skinny build, wearing a black t-shirt and shorts, in relation to the incident.

Investigating officers are also appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in the area and could have dashcam footage or anyone with CCTV of the area is urged to contact police.

birtinya editors picks sex attack sexual assault sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
