Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitchell police pulled over a woman for non essential travel after she had already been fined in Longreach eight hours prior.
Mitchell police pulled over a woman for non essential travel after she had already been fined in Longreach eight hours prior.
News

Woman drives another 600km after previous travel fine

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
11th Apr 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MITCHELL Police have intercepted a woman on the Warrego Hwy after she had already been fined earlier that day due to unnecessary travel.

The car was intercepted just before 9pm last night, after Mitchell police recognised that the registered owner of the vehicle had already been fined earlier for breaking COVID-19 travel restrictions.

A QPS spokeswoman said the driver was fined in Longreach at 1pm for unnecessary travel.

A Mitchell officer then pulled the driver over again between Cambridge and Racecourse Rd on the Warrego Hwy after recognising the driver had been previously fined.

While the woman hasn’t been charged yet, she has been transported to Mitchell Hospital.

Investigations are continuing.

Roma police will be doing general patrolling the whole Easter weekend, with no fines or warnings issued as of yet.

‘So far everyone has had the right paperwork, or it’s been for essential travel,” and officer said.

More to come …

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOPE IS HERE: Ultimate Coast jobs hub launches

        premium_icon HOPE IS HERE: Ultimate Coast jobs hub launches

        Business The council has joined forces with the Chronicle in a historic jobs campaign

        M’boro churches take Easter online

        premium_icon M’boro churches take Easter online

        News ‘We’ve put a lot of effort into our online presence’

        MP Llew O’Brien’s message for a different kind of Easter

        MP Llew O’Brien’s message for a different kind of Easter

        News Here is MP Llew O’Briens Easter message for the people of Wide Bay.

        Medical masks made at Maaroom

        premium_icon Medical masks made at Maaroom

        News The Maaroom Progress and Ratepayers Association has made hundreds of medical masks...