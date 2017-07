A car drove into a creek next to St Helen's State School on July 2.

A WOMAN is in hospital after driving her car into a creek in Maryborough.

Travelling on Saltwater Creek Rd, the vehicle drove into a traffic light sign at St Helen's State School.

The sign fell to the ground and then the driver proceeded into the creek, which was behind the post.

Emergency crews attended the scene at about 10.30am on Sunday.

The woman, who was in her 50s or 60s, was the only one in the car during the accident.